Coronavirus in Romania: Daily cases jump again to over 300, total nears 25,000

Coronavirus in Romania: Daily cases jump again to over 300, total nears 25,000. The Romanian authorities confirmed 321 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, June 24. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania thus went up to 24,826. The number of new coronavirus cases exceeded 300 for five (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]