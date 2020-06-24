Press Releases: New Live-online workouts with Fitpass in partnership with Romania Insider

Press Releases: New Live-online workouts with Fitpass in partnership with Romania Insider. Romania Insider has started a collaboration with Fitpass, a Romanian fitness startup that sells fitness subscriptions providing access to 100s of fitness locations across Romania. As gyms & fitness studios across the country were forced to shut down because of the current COVID-9 pandemic, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]