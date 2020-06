Energy Holding CE Oltenia 2019 Loss Shrinks To RON860M

Energy Holding CE Oltenia 2019 Loss Shrinks To RON860M. Romanian state-run energy holding Complexul Energetic Oltenia, the largest electricity producer in Romania, registered a loss of RON860 million in 2019, from a loss of RON1.13 billion in 2018, per Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]