Deputies' Chamber passes simple motion against HealthMin Tataru. The simple motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD ) against Health Minister Nelu Tataru passed the Chamber of Deputies plenary meeting. There were 164 votes "in favour", 85 against and 48 abstentions. The motion called "Romanian's health is not a funeral home" was debated by deputies on Tuesday. According to the legislation, the adoption of the censure motion doesn't automatically lead to the minister's removal from office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]