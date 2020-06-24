Deputies' Chamber passes simple motion against HealthMin Tataru
Jun 24, 2020
Deputies' Chamber passes simple motion against HealthMin Tataru.
The simple motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD ) against Health Minister Nelu Tataru passed the Chamber of Deputies plenary meeting.
There were 164 votes "in favour", 85 against and 48 abstentions.
The motion called "Romanian's health is not a funeral home" was debated by deputies on Tuesday.
According to the legislation, the adoption of the censure motion doesn't automatically lead to the minister's removal from office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
