Firefighters rescue stork chick fallen from nest

Firefighters rescue stork chick fallen from nest. A stork chick that fell from its nest built atop a power pole was rescued Tuesday at night by military firefighters at Taut, Bihor County, the Bihor Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) reported on Wednesday. According to a press statement, a notification to the 112 emergency line was received by the ISU dispatch office around 22:20hrs. The caller was a local who had found a baby stork that had fallen from the nest up high and was requesting the intervention of a crew to ensure its survival. Firefighters of the Tinca Guard went to the scene, and after power was cut off by the power distribution company, they used a sliding ladder to place the stork chick back atop the power pole. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eugenia Pasca, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]