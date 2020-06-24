DIICOT prosecutors carry out searches in case related to the dismantling of a criminal ring committing currency counterfeit crimes

DIICOT prosecutors carry out searches in case related to the dismantling of a criminal ring committing currency counterfeit crimes. The DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) on Wednesday carried out five home searches in Bucharest and Busteni Town in a case related to the dismantling of a criminal ring that forged 17,065 banknotes with the face value of 100 lei, the damage amounting to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]