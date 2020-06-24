GCS: 321 new coronavirus infections in Romania bring total case count to 24,826

GCS: 321 new coronavirus infections in Romania bring total case count to 24,826. Another 321 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 24,826, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday. As many as 186 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.