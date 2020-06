Study: Half of Romanians want to spend their holidays in the country



In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, half of Romanians want to spend their next vacation in the country, according to a study conducted by the Hospitality Culture Institute. The cities of Brasov, Constanta or Cluj-Napoca are among the most popular destinations. Most respondents (35%) (...)