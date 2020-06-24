Parliament greenlights Nicu Marcu, Mircea Man as new energy regulator head, financial watchdog dep.chief

Parliament gave today National Liberal Party's nominee for president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) and ASF Board member Nicu Marcu the all-clear for this office by a vote of 340 to 20. Social Democrat Senator Daniel Zamfir said that in one month Nicu Marcu will be invited again before the Economic Commission to present a turnaround plan for the institution's activity. Zamfir said that the ASF has been sitting since long "on a powder keg", and that things had been headed "in a completely wrong" direction as regards the civil liability insurance market, the private pensions and the capital market. Also on Wednesday Parliament approved the appointment of Mircea Man as vice-president of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), as well as Marian Neacsu and Valeriu Steriu as members of the ANRE Regulatory Committee. Mircea Man was proposed for this position by PNL, and Valeriu Steriu by PSD. Marian Neacsu is the former PSD Secretary general. Deputy of the Save Romania Union (USR) Cristina Pruna criticized the procedure for the selection of the nominees for these offices. "The professional background of these people has nothing to do with the energy market. What is being voted in Parliament is a huge embarrassment. We need real professionals in the field. USR does not support this way of acting," said the USR deputy.