China, EU leaders express willingness to work together to overcome the impact of the pandemic and advance world economic recovery



Premier Li Keqiang: China and the EU are each other’s comprehensive strategic partners Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday called on China and the European Union (EU) to expand two-way opening up and enhance practical cooperation so as to better achieve mutual benefits and win-win results. The (...)