Foreign Ministry: Quarantine completed for all 41 coronavirus-infected Romanian meat workers in Straubing-Bogen

Foreign Ministry: Quarantine completed for all 41 coronavirus-infected Romanian meat workers in Straubing-Bogen. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the end of the quarantine period for all 41 Romanian workers of a meat processing company in Straubing-Bogen – Germany who had tested positive for coronavirus. According to information provided by the employing company, some of the Romanian citizens (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]