Foreign Ministry: Quarantine completed for all 41 coronavirus-infected Romanian meat workers in Straubing-Bogen
Jun 24, 2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the end of the quarantine period for all 41 Romanian workers of a meat processing company in Straubing-Bogen – Germany who had tested positive for coronavirus. According to information provided by the employing company, some of the Romanian citizens (...)
