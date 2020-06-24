Ambassador Ramis : Traditional July 14 holiday at France’s Embassy will be this year “sober, symbolic ceremony”

The French Ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, announced on Wednesday that the traditional July 14 holiday will be, this year, in the context of the pandemic, "a sober and symbolic ceremony". The diplomat spoke in a video posted on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page about the effects of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]