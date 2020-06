PM Orban: Greatest risk of floods in the next period is on the Prut River



PM Orban: Greatest risk of floods in the next period is on the Prut River.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, after attending a meeting at the Ministry of Internal Affairs to assess the damage caused by the floods, that the greatest risk in the next period is on the Prut River (that springs in the north from Ukraine’s Carpathians and flows into the... The (...)