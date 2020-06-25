RO Parliament compels Govt. to give computers to pupils and school teachers
Romania's Ministry of Education must provide a computer or tablet and internet access to all school teachers and pupils who request this, under a draft law passed by the Parliament, Agerpres reported. The Senate passed the legislation with 103 votes for and 26 abstentions. The bill was (...)
