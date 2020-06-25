RO ruling, opposition parties agree on appointing head of financial markets regulator

RO ruling, opposition parties agree on appointing head of financial markets regulator. MPs of the ruling Liberal Party (PNL) and opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) have all agreed to support a sole candidate for the top position in the country's financial markets supervisory authority (ASF), Profit.ro reported. 340 of the 360 votes expressed were in favor of Nicu Marcu - (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]