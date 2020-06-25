Spanish investor close to buying troubled Romanian football club Dinamo Bucharest

Spanish investor close to buying troubled Romanian football club Dinamo Bucharest. Pablo Cortacero, a Spanish real estate investor, is close to buying Romanian troubled football club Dinamo Bucharest from local investor Ionut Negoita. He has already paid EUR 100,000 to Dinamo and will transfer another EUR 400,000 to the club's accounts on Friday. The EUR 500,000 represents (...)