Romanian online retailer eMAG opens first showroom abroad. Romania's largest online retailer, eMAG, announced the opening of its first showroom abroad in Budapest. This year, it plans to open three more showrooms in Hungary and reach a turnover of EUR 300 million in the country. eMAG's sales target in Hungary is EUR 1 billion in five years. By the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]