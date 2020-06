Small Romanian DIY chain seeks funding on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Small Romanian DIY chain seeks funding on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. MAM Bricolaj, a supplier of materials and accessories for furniture controlled by the Gavan family, wants to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this fall. The company is looking to draw EUR 2 million from investors by selling a 25% stake in an initial public offering (IPO). The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]