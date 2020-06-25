RO Govt. warns natural gas suppliers may be investigated for “dominant position”

RO Govt. warns natural gas suppliers may be investigated for “dominant position”. Some of the natural gas suppliers use their dominant market position and refuse to reduce the end-user prices despite the lower prices paid for gas, Romania's economy minister Virgil Popescu said. "We have prepared measures. The Competition Law allows us to intervene in the market when we see (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]