Bank lending in RO continues to go down in May



The stock of non-government bank loans in Romania shrunk by 0.7% in May compared to April, decreasing for the second month in a row to RON 269.1 billion (EUR 55.6 bln). At the end of April, the stock of bank loans had decreased by 0.6% compared to end-March. Individuals and firms hit by the (...)