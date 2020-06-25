Romania to invest EUR 5.7 bln in agricultural infrastructure under EU’s Recovery Facility

Romania to invest EUR 5.7 bln in agricultural infrastructure under EU’s Recovery Facility. Romania will use EUR 2.5 billion out of the EUR 33 billion expected from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility to rehabilitate its entire irrigation infrastructure, agriculture minister Adrian Oros announced on Wednesday, June 24, Agerpres reported. Another EUR 2.1 bln will be used to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]