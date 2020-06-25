UPDATE: 100 Romanians infected with COVID-19 in Germany’s Magdeburg, almost 1,000 in Rheda-Wiedenbrück
Jun 25, 2020
One hundred Romanians in Magdeburg, in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, are infected with Covid-19, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said, quoted by Agerpres. The local authorities have imposed a quarantine on 19 residences where 523 people live. Police officers monitor that the (...)
