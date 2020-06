SIF Muntenia Buys RON7.2M Worth Of Shares Issued By Voluthema Property Developer

SIF Muntenia Buys RON7.2M Worth Of Shares Issued By Voluthema Property Developer. Romanian regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) said in a stock market statement that it bought 907,145 shares issued by Voluthema Property Developer, worth a total RON7.22 million. The seller is egg producer Avicola (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]