 
Romaniapress.com

June 25, 2020

High flood on Prut River reaches Romania; maximum peak at border
Jun 25, 2020

High flood on Prut River reaches Romania; maximum peak at border.

The high flood on the Prut River, which started on the Ukrainian territory, has reached, through propagation, the Romanian territory, with its peak now at the entry into the country, the "Apele Romane" [Romanian Waters] National Administration (ANAR) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES. "Today, at 8.00 am, at the Oroftiana station, we have recorded 1.78 cm (almost 2 m) over the danger level, which will remain valid for about two hours, after which it will start to slighlty drop. Romanian experts from the Apele Romane estimate that the high flood wave will reach, through propagation, the Radauti-Prut area in the next 24 hours. By order of the Apele Romane management, the intervention teams are working now to protect the Oroftiana, Baranca and Radauti-Prut localities, by placing more sacks (20,000) and mobile panels (500 meters in line) at the entry into the houses, to thus protect the population who lives in the floodplain of the Prut River," mentions the release. According to the same source, the specialists from the "Apele Romane" prepared the Stanca-Costesti accumulation lake to take over the high flood wave from the Prut River. The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) on Thursday issued new Code Red alerts for flood, which will remain valid in the next two hours, for the rivers in the Botosani and Iasi counties. A Code Red alert for flood is also in force until Friday midnight for the Prut River - upstream of the Stanca-Costesti accumulation lake (Botosani county). At the same time, hydrologists issued Code Yellow and Code Orange alerts for floods for the next two days for the river basins: Tisa, Viseu, Iza, Tur, Somes, Crasna, Ier, Barcau, Crisul Repede, Crisul Negru, Crisul Alb, Mures, Bega Veche, Bega, Timis, Barzava, Moravita, Caras, Nera, Cerna, the small arms of the Danube related to the upstream sector S.H. Drobeta Tr. Severin, Desnatui, Jiu, Olt, Arges, Ialomita, Siret, Prut and the rivers in Dobrogea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hidroelectrica Gets Go-Ahead to Pursue CEZ Assets Acquisition Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica on Thursday received the go-ahead to submit a binding bid for the acquisition of CEZ's Romanian assets.

Romania Raises RON940M Selling April 2024 Bonds at 3.51% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 940 million lei (EUR194 million), versus a RON500 million target, selling bonds maturing in April 2024 at an average yield of 3.51% and maximum accepted yield of 3.53%, central bank data (...)

Altex Reopens Store in Miercurea Ciuc in New Location Electronics retailer Altex said Thursday it was reopening its store in Miercurea Ciuc in a new location in the region's first retail park – Nest, after doubling the store area to 1,000 square meters.

Nuclearelectrica Deposits RON52M at Eximbank for One Year Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Thursday it has deposited nearly RON52 million for a one-year period at Romanian state-owned bank Eximbank.

McDonald's Franchise Owner Appoints New CEOs in Romania, Malta Premier Capital plc, which owns the McDonald’s franchise on six European markets, including Romania, announced it will be appointing Paul Dragan as head of operations in Romania, where the company operates 85 restaurants.

Film Garden reopens in Bucharest The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), an outdoor movie theater and event venue in Bucharest's Lahovari Square, reopened on June 24. Until September 13, from Tuesday to Sunday, the venue will host a variety of film screenings, concerts, and events. As part of the Romanian Film Evening program, (...)

Central Bank Survey: Banks Envisage Harsher Lending Conditions For Firms, Households In Q2/2020 In a survey conducted by Romania's central bank in April 2020, banks estimated the lending standards and the terms of loan contracts for companies will be more restrictive in the second quarter of 2020, along with a decline in demand, especially from small- and medium-sized enterprises (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |