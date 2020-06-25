High flood on Prut River reaches Romania; maximum peak at border

High flood on Prut River reaches Romania; maximum peak at border. The high flood on the Prut River, which started on the Ukrainian territory, has reached, through propagation, the Romanian territory, with its peak now at the entry into the country, the "Apele Romane" [Romanian Waters] National Administration (ANAR) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES. "Today, at 8.00 am, at the Oroftiana station, we have recorded 1.78 cm (almost 2 m) over the danger level, which will remain valid for about two hours, after which it will start to slighlty drop. Romanian experts from the Apele Romane estimate that the high flood wave will reach, through propagation, the Radauti-Prut area in the next 24 hours. By order of the Apele Romane management, the intervention teams are working now to protect the Oroftiana, Baranca and Radauti-Prut localities, by placing more sacks (20,000) and mobile panels (500 meters in line) at the entry into the houses, to thus protect the population who lives in the floodplain of the Prut River," mentions the release. According to the same source, the specialists from the "Apele Romane" prepared the Stanca-Costesti accumulation lake to take over the high flood wave from the Prut River. The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) on Thursday issued new Code Red alerts for flood, which will remain valid in the next two hours, for the rivers in the Botosani and Iasi counties. A Code Red alert for flood is also in force until Friday midnight for the Prut River - upstream of the Stanca-Costesti accumulation lake (Botosani county). At the same time, hydrologists issued Code Yellow and Code Orange alerts for floods for the next two days for the river basins: Tisa, Viseu, Iza, Tur, Somes, Crasna, Ier, Barcau, Crisul Repede, Crisul Negru, Crisul Alb, Mures, Bega Veche, Bega, Timis, Barzava, Moravita, Caras, Nera, Cerna, the small arms of the Danube related to the upstream sector S.H. Drobeta Tr. Severin, Desnatui, Jiu, Olt, Arges, Ialomita, Siret, Prut and the rivers in Dobrogea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]