IGSU: Firefighters remove flooding water from 102 houses, 151 yards in last 24 hours. Code Orange of heavy rainfalls valid for more than half of the country



In the last 24 hours firefighters in Romania removed water from 102 houses and over 150 yards, the General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU) informed on Thursday. According to an IGSU press statement quoted by Agerpres, in the last 24 hours firefighters removed water from 102 houses, 151 (...)