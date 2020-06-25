 
June 25, 2020

Romanian railway operator CFR Călători resumes international train services
Romanian railway operator CFR Călători resumes international train services.

The state-owned railway company CFR Călători will resume, starting July 1, several of its international train services that were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. After negotiations with Austrian OBB and Hungarian MAV, the railway connections from Bucharest, Brașov, and (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hidroelectrica Gets Go-Ahead to Pursue CEZ Assets Acquisition Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica on Thursday received the go-ahead to submit a binding bid for the acquisition of CEZ's Romanian assets.

Romania Raises RON940M Selling April 2024 Bonds at 3.51% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 940 million lei (EUR194 million), versus a RON500 million target, selling bonds maturing in April 2024 at an average yield of 3.51% and maximum accepted yield of 3.53%, central bank data (...)

Altex Reopens Store in Miercurea Ciuc in New Location Electronics retailer Altex said Thursday it was reopening its store in Miercurea Ciuc in a new location in the region's first retail park – Nest, after doubling the store area to 1,000 square meters.

Nuclearelectrica Deposits RON52M at Eximbank for One Year Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Thursday it has deposited nearly RON52 million for a one-year period at Romanian state-owned bank Eximbank.

McDonald's Franchise Owner Appoints New CEOs in Romania, Malta Premier Capital plc, which owns the McDonald’s franchise on six European markets, including Romania, announced it will be appointing Paul Dragan as head of operations in Romania, where the company operates 85 restaurants.

Film Garden reopens in Bucharest The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), an outdoor movie theater and event venue in Bucharest's Lahovari Square, reopened on June 24. Until September 13, from Tuesday to Sunday, the venue will host a variety of film screenings, concerts, and events. As part of the Romanian Film Evening program, (...)

Central Bank Survey: Banks Envisage Harsher Lending Conditions For Firms, Households In Q2/2020 In a survey conducted by Romania's central bank in April 2020, banks estimated the lending standards and the terms of loan contracts for companies will be more restrictive in the second quarter of 2020, along with a decline in demand, especially from small- and medium-sized enterprises (...)

 

