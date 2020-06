Baby bison born at nature reserve in western Romania

Baby bison born at nature reserve in western Romania. A bison calf was born at the Haţeg – Slivuţ Bison Reserve, located in western Romania's Hunedoara county, national forest administrator Romsilva announced in a Facebook post. The eleven-day old baby bison is named Romică and is "the pride and joy of the protected area." He is lovingly cared for by (...)