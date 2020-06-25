GCS: 460 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases; total number of cases 25,286

GCS: 460 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases; total number of cases 25,286. Another 460 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total thus reaching 25,286 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. A number of 199 patients are in ICU. From among the people who tested positive, 17,906 have been declared cured and discharged. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]