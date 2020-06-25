MAE: 996 Romanians working for the Rheda-Wiedenbruck meat processing company, SARS-CoV-2 positive
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Thursday informs that, according to data sent by the local authorities, there have been 996 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 confirmed until now among the Romanian workers at the Rheda-Wiedenbruch meat processing company, in the Federal Republic of Germany.
According to the MAE, all persons who are now in quarantine have enough food, hygiene products and everything they need, including a special phone line, with information available in Romanian.
Also, after a crisis cell has been activated at the level of the respective German land, with participants including from among the representatives of Romania's Consulate General in Bonn, a meeting took place on Wednesday when they discussed on how to speed up the testing process of all the employees of the meat processing company and their contacts, by supplementing the testing centres so that the testing of all the employees be done by July 3.
Also, according to the latest official figures communicated by the local authorities, there is a total of 3,969 Romanians citizens working with the respective company.
In this context, the local authorities decided to impose quarantine on the entire territory of the Gutersloh district until June 30, 2020, with the next measures to be taken depending on the development of the situation.
Moreover, starting Wednesday, June 24, the authorities placed the neighbouring district Warendorf (Kreis Warendorf) under quarantine too. Up to now, there have been 211 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in this German district, most of the persons infected being employees of the Rheda-Wiedenbruck meat processing company.
So far, Romania's Consulate General in Bonn received no requests for consular assistance from any of the Romanian citizens working with the said company, specified the MAE.
Romania's Consulate General in Bonn keeps in touch with the local authorities, the representatives of the company and the Romanian citizens and it is ready to provide consular assistance, according to its legal remit and by strictly observing the measures adopted by the German authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, says MAE. AGERPRES (RO - Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
