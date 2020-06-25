MAE: 996 Romanians working for the Rheda-Wiedenbruck meat processing company, SARS-CoV-2 positive

MAE: 996 Romanians working for the Rheda-Wiedenbruck meat processing company, SARS-CoV-2 positive. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Thursday informs that, according to data sent by the local authorities, there have been 996 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 confirmed until now among the Romanian workers at the Rheda-Wiedenbruch meat processing company, in the Federal Republic of Germany. According to the MAE, all persons who are now in quarantine have enough food, hygiene products and everything they need, including a special phone line, with information available in Romanian. Also, after a crisis cell has been activated at the level of the respective German land, with participants including from among the representatives of Romania's Consulate General in Bonn, a meeting took place on Wednesday when they discussed on how to speed up the testing process of all the employees of the meat processing company and their contacts, by supplementing the testing centres so that the testing of all the employees be done by July 3. Also, according to the latest official figures communicated by the local authorities, there is a total of 3,969 Romanians citizens working with the respective company. In this context, the local authorities decided to impose quarantine on the entire territory of the Gutersloh district until June 30, 2020, with the next measures to be taken depending on the development of the situation. Moreover, starting Wednesday, June 24, the authorities placed the neighbouring district Warendorf (Kreis Warendorf) under quarantine too. Up to now, there have been 211 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in this German district, most of the persons infected being employees of the Rheda-Wiedenbruck meat processing company. So far, Romania's Consulate General in Bonn received no requests for consular assistance from any of the Romanian citizens working with the said company, specified the MAE. Romania's Consulate General in Bonn keeps in touch with the local authorities, the representatives of the company and the Romanian citizens and it is ready to provide consular assistance, according to its legal remit and by strictly observing the measures adopted by the German authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, says MAE. AGERPRES (RO - Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hidroelectrica Gets Go-Ahead to Pursue CEZ Assets Acquisition Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica on Thursday received the go-ahead to submit a binding bid for the acquisition of CEZ's Romanian assets.



Romania Raises RON940M Selling April 2024 Bonds at 3.51% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 940 million lei (EUR194 million), versus a RON500 million target, selling bonds maturing in April 2024 at an average yield of 3.51% and maximum accepted yield of 3.53%, central bank data (...)



Altex Reopens Store in Miercurea Ciuc in New Location Electronics retailer Altex said Thursday it was reopening its store in Miercurea Ciuc in a new location in the region's first retail park – Nest, after doubling the store area to 1,000 square meters.



Nuclearelectrica Deposits RON52M at Eximbank for One Year Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Thursday it has deposited nearly RON52 million for a one-year period at Romanian state-owned bank Eximbank.



McDonald's Franchise Owner Appoints New CEOs in Romania, Malta Premier Capital plc, which owns the McDonald’s franchise on six European markets, including Romania, announced it will be appointing Paul Dragan as head of operations in Romania, where the company operates 85 restaurants.



Film Garden reopens in Bucharest The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), an outdoor movie theater and event venue in Bucharest's Lahovari Square, reopened on June 24. Until September 13, from Tuesday to Sunday, the venue will host a variety of film screenings, concerts, and events. As part of the Romanian Film Evening program, (...)



Central Bank Survey: Banks Envisage Harsher Lending Conditions For Firms, Households In Q2/2020 In a survey conducted by Romania's central bank in April 2020, banks estimated the lending standards and the terms of loan contracts for companies will be more restrictive in the second quarter of 2020, along with a decline in demand, especially from small- and medium-sized enterprises (...)

