June 25, 2020

Jun 25, 2020

Code Orange of heavy rainfalls in more than half of Romania until 11.00 pm.

Bucharest, June 25 /Agerpres/ - The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Thursday issued a Code Orange advisory for heavy rainfalls and high atmospheric instability, valid for more than half of the country in the next 13 hours. According to the forecast, on Thursday, between 10.00 am and 11.00 pm, in the mountainous areas as well as locally in Muntenia, Dobrogea, Transylvania, Maramures and southern Moldavia there will be heavy rainfalls and water quantities will exceed 40 l/sq m and locally 50-80 l/sq m. There will be strong winds, storms, electric discharges and hail. Another Code Yellow advisory issued by the meteorologists for unstable weather will remain valid until Friday morning, 2.00 am, in 18 counties and Bucharest Municipality. Thus, in the said interval, the largest part of the country will face temporarily high atmospheric instability, with electric discharges, heavy rainfalls, hail and storms. The water quantities will exceed 20-25 l/sq m and locally 40-50 l/sq m. The Code Yellow and Code Orange alerts target the following counties: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bucharest Municipality, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Harghita, Ialomita, Iasi, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Tulcea, Timis, Teleorman, Valcea, Vrancea and Vaslui. ANM specified that, at the end of this week, atmospheric instability will be temporarily high in the West, Centre and North, as well as in the mountainous areas and, depending on the evolution and intensity of the meteorological phenomena, forecasts will be updated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Otilia Tilica: EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

