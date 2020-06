Daily coronavirus cases jump to 460 in Romania, total nears 25,300

Daily coronavirus cases jump to 460 in Romania, total nears 25,300. Romania recorded 460 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 25,286 on Thursday, June 25, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. Romania last reported more than 400 daily cases on May 3, when 431 cases were confirmed, while the country was still (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]