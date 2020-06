Altex Reopens Store in Miercurea Ciuc in New Location

Electronics retailer Altex said Thursday it was reopening its store in Miercurea Ciuc in a new location in the region's first retail park – Nest, after doubling the store area to 1,000 square meters.