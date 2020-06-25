Central Bank Survey: Banks Envisage Harsher Lending Conditions For Firms, Households In Q2/2020

Central Bank Survey: Banks Envisage Harsher Lending Conditions For Firms, Households In Q2/2020. In a survey conducted by Romania's central bank in April 2020, banks estimated the lending standards and the terms of loan contracts for companies will be more restrictive in the second quarter of 2020, along with a decline in demand, especially from small- and medium-sized enterprises (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]