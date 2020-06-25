MAE: 996 Romanian workers at Rheda-Wiedenbruch meat processing company confirmed with SARS-CoV-2

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Thursday informed that, according to data sent by the local authorities, there have been 996 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 confirmed until now among the Romanian workers at the Rheda-Wiedenbruch meat processing company, in the Federal Republic of