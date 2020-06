ForMin Aurescu, US Ambassador Zuckerman discuss recent developments in Black Sea area and regional cooperation

ForMin Aurescu, US Ambassador Zuckerman discuss recent developments in Black Sea area and regional cooperation. Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday welcomed US ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman to discuss the recent developments in the Black Sea area and regional co-operation, especially under the Three Seas Initiative. According to a press statement released by the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]