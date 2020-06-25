Prime Minister calls on Health Minister to prepare hospital directors for rise in number of COVID-19 patients

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked on Thursday Health Minister Nelu Tataru to prepare the directors of public health directorates and hospital directors for a possible increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. "Mr. Minister, tomorrow you are to hold a video conference with the directors of DSPs and hospital directors. We must be prepared for the increase in the number of patients, the increase in the number of people who test positive. For every rise in the number of people having tested positive, the DSPs need to further mobilize to conduct the epidemiological investigations. The celerity of the epidemiological investigation is vital to reducing the spread of the virus, as the rapid identification of people who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive can allow the measure of immediate isolation and prevent the transmission of the virus to the contacts, especially since the multitude of interactions between people has increased significantly as a result of relaxation measures and this celerity is needed. My request is to mobilize them, because I have felt something like a slight fatigue and they must understand that we are not out of the woods and all the more so they must now be mobilized," Orban said at the beginning of the government meeting. He added that if the full capacity of support hospitals is reached, the Minister of Health must know where the patients can be taken. "You should also take care to increase ICU treatment capacity, as there has been an increase in the number of people in need of treatment in these units. I understand that we have already received 200 ventilators that need to be delivered to the ICU depending on treatment needs. In addition, a significant number of new ventilators are already subcontracted, the Prime Minister went on to say. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnsichi) [Read the article in Agerpres]