 
Romaniapress.com

June 25, 2020

Prime Minister calls on Health Minister to prepare hospital directors for rise in number of COVID-19 patients
Jun 25, 2020

Prime Minister calls on Health Minister to prepare hospital directors for rise in number of COVID-19 patients.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked on Thursday Health Minister Nelu Tataru to prepare the directors of public health directorates and hospital directors for a possible increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. "Mr. Minister, tomorrow you are to hold a video conference with the directors of DSPs and hospital directors. We must be prepared for the increase in the number of patients, the increase in the number of people who test positive. For every rise in the number of people having tested positive, the DSPs need to further mobilize to conduct the epidemiological investigations. The celerity of the epidemiological investigation is vital to reducing the spread of the virus, as the rapid identification of people who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive can allow the measure of immediate isolation and prevent the transmission of the virus to the contacts, especially since the multitude of interactions between people has increased significantly as a result of relaxation measures and this celerity is needed. My request is to mobilize them, because I have felt something like a slight fatigue and they must understand that we are not out of the woods and all the more so they must now be mobilized," Orban said at the beginning of the government meeting. He added that if the full capacity of support hospitals is reached, the Minister of Health must know where the patients can be taken. "You should also take care to increase ICU treatment capacity, as there has been an increase in the number of people in need of treatment in these units. I understand that we have already received 200 ventilators that need to be delivered to the ICU depending on treatment needs. In addition, a significant number of new ventilators are already subcontracted, the Prime Minister went on to say. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnsichi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu at CoD Virtual Conference: Democracy not always a triumphal march, but endurance marathon Democracy is not always a triumphal march, but rather a marathon of adaptability, endurance and commitment to working together, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday in the opening of the 20th Anniversary Community of Democracies Virtual Conference. In his speech, the Romanian top (...)

TeraPlast Reappoints Alexandru Stanea as CEO for Four Years TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian producer of construction materials, said Friday it has reappointed its CEO Alexandru Stanean for a period of four years starting July 2, 2020.

Top Banks in Romania in 2019: Banca Transilvania Leads, ING Climbs to 4th Spot Banca Transilvania remained Romania's top lender in 2019, while ING climbed to the fourth position, overtaking UniCredit and Raiffeisen, according to the central bank's annual report released Friday.

LCdr Simona Maierean - Europe's first Heavy Airlift Wing woman pilot-in-command Lieutenant-Commander Simona Maierean, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot with the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) of the Papa Air Base in Hungary, is the first woman in Europe to obtain the pilot-in-command certification at SAC's Heavy Airlift Wing which operates a pooled fleet of C-17s, the (...)

Romania's Central Bank Posts RON1.8B Profit in 2019, Up 52% on Year Romania's central bank had a profit of nearly RON1.8 billion in 2019, 52% higher compared with 2018, mainly due to higher total revenues, the bank said in its annual report released Friday.

ForMin Aurescu welcomes adoption of Anniversary Declaration of Community of Democracies' Governing Council Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomes the adoption, on Friday, of the Anniversary Declaration of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies, in the context of Romania exercising the Presidency of the Community of Democracies (2019-2021). The high-level conference (...)

Wizz Air adds eight new routes from Bucharest Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced it is offering eight new routes from Bucharest to Cagliari (Sardinia/Italy), Copenhagen, Bergen (Norway), Hamburg, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Memmingen (Germany), Santorini and Mykonos (Greece); flights to the new destinations are already available for booking (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |