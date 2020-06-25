Air carrier TAROM to slash 374 staff, as it expects losses of over 315 ml lei this year



Romania's flagship airline company TAROM will cut its personnel by 374 until the end of the year from 1,607 at present to 1,233, according to an order of the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications for the approval of the 2020 revenue and expenditure budget of Romania's national air operator, published in the Official Journal; the company's staff expenditures are set at 197.285 million lei. Payroll expenses this year will be 140.444 million lei, of which 137.985 million lei for salary expenses, and 2.459 million lei for bonuses. The average monthly earning per TAROM employee stands at 7,282.92 lei. The company's revenue and expenditure budget has also 24.464 ml lei pinpointed for severance payments related to personnel cuts. Expenses related to the mandate contract and other management and control bodies, commissions and committees are set at 1.978 million lei. The financial statements for the current year reveal net losses of 315.017 million lei, for total revenues of over 1.013 billion lei. TAROM targets this year operating revenues of 912.536 million lei-plus, and financial revenues of 100.502 million lei. The company's total expenses in 2020 are 1.328 billion lei, with operating expenses accounting for almost 1.2 billion lei thereof. In early June Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode said that TAROM can be saved, but that it needs to undergo tough restructuring, and the new management and the administrators must cut to the bone. "Airlines from all over the world, Romania-based companies too, have registered huge losses, they reduced flights by over 95 percent. TAROM was already unwell before the crisis, it was suffering from nepotism in the first place, but there were other issues there as well. I believe, I am confident that this national company can be rescued. We will do everything that depends on the Romanian government through the approved 37 ml euro rescue aid, through the state aid that we are preparing; we are acting in such a way that through a tough overhaul, this company be able to continue to operate," Lucian Bode told broadcaster B1 TV. TAROM general manager George Barbu resigned on June 9 during the meeting of the company's Board of Directors, and Board member Ursu Mihaita took over as acting general manager for a period of 4 months. The European Commission approved on February 24, under EU State aid rules on state aid, Romania's plans to grant a temporary loan of approximately 36.7 million euros (around 176 million euros) to the state-owned flag carrier TAROM, stating that the measure will contribute to ensuring the orderly continuation of air transport services, in particular on the numerous routes where TAROM is the only provider, and avoid disruptions for passengers, without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Tilică, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)