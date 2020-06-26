Gov't approves bill setting September 27 as date for 2020 local elections

On Thursday, the government approved a bill setting the date of the local elections on September 27. "The bill establishing the date of the 2020 elections to the local public administrations, namely September 27, 2020 has been adopted," Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said Thursday after e meeting of the government. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said last Saturday in Suceava that at this week's meeting, the government will adopt a bill proposing that the local elections be held on September 27. "Our proposal for the election date will be September 27. After the promulgation of the law for the extension of the terms in office [of local elected officials] adopted by Parliament, at next week's government meeting, we will adopt the bill proposing September 27 as the elections date, and, obviously, a series of other measures, some of which are also related to the protection of the people involved in the electoral process," said Orban. He voiced his conviction that by September 27 the spread of the new coronavirus would diminish and local elections could be held. "Our goal is to reduce the spread. (...) At the current level of spread, certainly yes [the elections will be held on the set date ]. But I am convinced that by September 27 things will improve significantly," he said. The Permanent Electoral Authority has drafted the bill setting the date for the 2020 local elections, as well as measures for their proper organisation and conduct that says local elections will be held on September 27. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)