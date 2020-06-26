PwC Global Mobility Survey: Just 12%of the respondents felt that the pandemic will trigger a fundamental rethink on mobility
Just 12% felt that the pandemic will trigger a fundamental rethink on mobility and 20% believed that the number of international moves will decrease in the future as a result of this crisis, according to PwC Global Mobility Pulse survey ran of more than 350 companies in 37 countries (...)
