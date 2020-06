Romanian used phones marketplace Flip gets EUR 250,000 financing

Romanian used phones marketplace Flip gets EUR 250,000 financing. Flip.ro, a local marketplace dedicated to used phones, received EUR 250,000 in a new financing round seven months after its launch. Venture capital fund Gapminder has led the financing round, alongside V7 Capital and several private investors. The two funds also funded the company with EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]