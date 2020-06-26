DefMin Ciuca calls June 26 special day in calendar of those who feel Romanian

DefMin Ciuca calls June 26 special day in calendar of those who feel Romanian. June 26, Romania's Flag Day, is a special day in the calendar of those who feel Romanian, says Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, adding that today marks 172 years since the official declaration of the tricolour as Romania's national flag. "Used as a symbol for the first time by Tudor Vladimirescu's soldiers in 1821 and consecrated as a flag of the Romanians during the Revolution of 1848, the tricolour expresses everything that means homeland, nation, past, present and future, thus ingratiating itself over time with the enthusiasm that instilled in the consciousness of Romanians the ideals of pride, love of country, desire for unity and independence. In the context of the 1848 Revolution, in the name of freedom and national unity, the tricolor was hoisted for the first time as a symbol of the struggle of those who achieved that deed, 'The Banner of freedom,' with the revolutionary government decreeing that the 'Tricolour' should represent the national flag of all Romanians," Ciuca wrote on his Facebook page. He says that among the national symbols, "the flag is distinguished by meaning, depth and spiritual charge" - "the colours - red, yellow and blue - are divided equally and represent the principle of equality, with their upward orientation signifying the verticality, and the number three being a perfect one." "The tricolour has witnessed the great events in the history of the Romanian people. (...) Today, the soldiers in the war zones and on international missions, through the exceptional example of dedication, professionalism and courage, make the tricolour known and appreciated all over the world. (...) On this symbolic day for all Romanians, we pay a warm and uplifting homage to the comrades who, honouring their oath to the fatherland, sacrificed their lives far from the borders of the country or carried out missions in their homeland, through the supreme sacrifice under the National Banner. We cannot forget today those who have dedicated their entire careers to serving the country under the Tricolour Flag and who continue to act under the motto Homeland, Honour, Dignity, as a soldier in reserve or retiring for the same noble goals of the Romanian Army." Ciuca also says that "the Tricolour is in our hearts and, therefore, the celebration of the National Flag Day is and will certainly remain a celebration dear to all Romanians, wherever they are." "We are all proud that the Romanian Flag is hoisted at the headquarters of international institutions, such as the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, among the countries that have irreversibly taken the step towards democracy. We are just as proud when the Romanian flag flies at the highest level. The tricolour is in our hearts and, therefore, the celebration of the National Flag Day is and will certainly remain a celebration dear to all Romanians, wherever they may be," the minister also writes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

