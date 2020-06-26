 
June 26, 2020

COVID-19 Diagnosis and Treatment System: Huawei and AGS Jointly Combat Global Pandemic with AI
Jun 26, 2020

COVID-19 Diagnosis and Treatment System: Huawei and AGS Jointly Combat Global Pandemic with AI.

2020 will be remembered as the year the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) swept across the world and impacted our public health systems, as well as our daily lives and work. The virus has infected huge populations of people in a short span of time, which imposes huge pressure on the medical... The (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu at CoD Virtual Conference: Democracy not always a triumphal march, but endurance marathon Democracy is not always a triumphal march, but rather a marathon of adaptability, endurance and commitment to working together, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday in the opening of the 20th Anniversary Community of Democracies Virtual Conference. In his speech, the Romanian top (...)

TeraPlast Reappoints Alexandru Stanea as CEO for Four Years TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian producer of construction materials, said Friday it has reappointed its CEO Alexandru Stanean for a period of four years starting July 2, 2020.

Top Banks in Romania in 2019: Banca Transilvania Leads, ING Climbs to 4th Spot Banca Transilvania remained Romania's top lender in 2019, while ING climbed to the fourth position, overtaking UniCredit and Raiffeisen, according to the central bank's annual report released Friday.

LCdr Simona Maierean - Europe's first Heavy Airlift Wing woman pilot-in-command Lieutenant-Commander Simona Maierean, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot with the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) of the Papa Air Base in Hungary, is the first woman in Europe to obtain the pilot-in-command certification at SAC's Heavy Airlift Wing which operates a pooled fleet of C-17s, the (...)

Romania's Central Bank Posts RON1.8B Profit in 2019, Up 52% on Year Romania's central bank had a profit of nearly RON1.8 billion in 2019, 52% higher compared with 2018, mainly due to higher total revenues, the bank said in its annual report released Friday.

ForMin Aurescu welcomes adoption of Anniversary Declaration of Community of Democracies' Governing Council Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomes the adoption, on Friday, of the Anniversary Declaration of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies, in the context of Romania exercising the Presidency of the Community of Democracies (2019-2021). The high-level conference (...)

Wizz Air adds eight new routes from Bucharest Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced it is offering eight new routes from Bucharest to Cagliari (Sardinia/Italy), Copenhagen, Bergen (Norway), Hamburg, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Memmingen (Germany), Santorini and Mykonos (Greece); flights to the new destinations are already available for booking (...)

 

