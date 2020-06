Romania Unemployment Rate Hits 4.3% in 1Q/ 2020

Romania Unemployment Rate Hits 4.3% in 1Q/ 2020. Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4.3% in the first quarter of 2020, from 3.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 4.1% in the first quarter of 2019, data from the country's statistics board showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]