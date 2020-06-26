PwC: 75% Of Multinationals In Romania Expect Up To 25% Revenue Decline In 2020 Under COVID-19 Impact



PwC: 75% Of Multinationals In Romania Expect Up To 25% Revenue Decline In 2020 Under COVID-19 Impact.

Approximately 75% of multinationals in Romania operating in the sectors of retail/FMCG, IT&C, services, industry and pharmaceuticals estimate that the total revenues of the companies they represent will decrease by less than 25% in 2020, compared to 2019, as an effect of the Covid-19 crisis, (...)