June 26, 2020

PM Orban: National Flag - symbol of our unity and identity
Jun 26, 2020

PM Orban: National Flag - symbol of our unity and identity.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban underscores, in his message on the National Flag Day, that the Tricolour represents our history and the entire nation, the people who made us proud we are Romanians so many times. "Today is the National Flag Day, a dear symbol of our unity and identity, a day we essentially dedicate to all those who, throughout time, have honored Romania and the Tricolour. They are all those courageous Romanians who have sacrificed themselves or fought for defending the ancestral land in the past, they are all those who contribute to the good reputation of Romania in our times, doing their duty with professionalism and courage in various theaters of operations and in international missions, and all those whose performances in different areas have made the Tricolor be hoisted on the highest mast," shows Prime Minister's message sent to AGERPRES on Friday. Ludovic Orban brings to mind that, over the last period, the Tricolour has accompanied the medical personnel in missions outside the borders, meant to save the lives of those affected by the novel coronavirus. "The National Flag has accompanied the Romanian doctors and medical personnel who, this year, because of the health crisis generated by the novel coronavirus, helped their colleagues in Italy, the US and the Republic of Moldova, and the seriousness and competence with which they got involved in saving lives have honored Romanians and Romania! We thank them all, with respect and admiration! The Tricolour represents our history and the entire nation, with people who have given us so many times the opportunity to be proud that we are Romanians. Many happy returns Romania! Happy National Flag Day!," Ludovic Orban conveyed in his message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

