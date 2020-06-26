 
Romaniapress.com

June 26, 2020

Code Orange for torrential downpours in 7 counties; Code Yellow for unstable weather in 15 counties
Jun 26, 2020

Code Orange for torrential downpours in 7 counties; Code Yellow for unstable weather in 15 counties.

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Friday a new Code Orange warning for significant rainfall valid in seven counties in the west and central parts of the country, and a Code Yellow advisory for heightened atmospheric instability valid in 15 counties in the next hours. According to meteorologists, until 21:00hrs, Code Orange warns of showers in the counties of Alba and Hunedoara as well as the mountain area of the counties of Salaj, Bihor, Cluj, Sibiu and Gorj, where torrential showers are expected. Precipitation in these areas is expected to exceed 35-40 l/sq.m. and up to 50-70 l/sq.m on small areas. Winds will pick up speed, accompanied thunder storms, lightning and hail. Code Yellow warns of unstable weather in Crisana, Maramures, Banat, northwest of Oltenia, locally in Transylvania and in the mountains. There will be spells of heightened atmospheric instability consisting of frequent thunders, torrential showers, hail and storms. Precipitation will exceed 20-25 l/sq.m and 40-60 l/sq.m on small areas. The counties partially targeted by the Code Yellow are Brasov, Arges, Valcea, Sibiu, Gorj, Salaj, Bihor, and Cluj, while the counties of Satu Mare, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin and Mehedinti are fully covered by advisory. Unstable weather is also expected on Sunday, June 28, and on the first days of next week, especially in the northern and central regions, as well as in the highlands, and depending on the development and intensity of the meteorological phenomena, the ANM will update the warnings issued on Friday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu at CoD Virtual Conference: Democracy not always a triumphal march, but endurance marathon Democracy is not always a triumphal march, but rather a marathon of adaptability, endurance and commitment to working together, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday in the opening of the 20th Anniversary Community of Democracies Virtual Conference. In his speech, the Romanian top (...)

TeraPlast Reappoints Alexandru Stanea as CEO for Four Years TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian producer of construction materials, said Friday it has reappointed its CEO Alexandru Stanean for a period of four years starting July 2, 2020.

Top Banks in Romania in 2019: Banca Transilvania Leads, ING Climbs to 4th Spot Banca Transilvania remained Romania's top lender in 2019, while ING climbed to the fourth position, overtaking UniCredit and Raiffeisen, according to the central bank's annual report released Friday.

LCdr Simona Maierean - Europe's first Heavy Airlift Wing woman pilot-in-command Lieutenant-Commander Simona Maierean, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot with the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) of the Papa Air Base in Hungary, is the first woman in Europe to obtain the pilot-in-command certification at SAC's Heavy Airlift Wing which operates a pooled fleet of C-17s, the (...)

Romania's Central Bank Posts RON1.8B Profit in 2019, Up 52% on Year Romania's central bank had a profit of nearly RON1.8 billion in 2019, 52% higher compared with 2018, mainly due to higher total revenues, the bank said in its annual report released Friday.

ForMin Aurescu welcomes adoption of Anniversary Declaration of Community of Democracies' Governing Council Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomes the adoption, on Friday, of the Anniversary Declaration of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies, in the context of Romania exercising the Presidency of the Community of Democracies (2019-2021). The high-level conference (...)

Wizz Air adds eight new routes from Bucharest Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced it is offering eight new routes from Bucharest to Cagliari (Sardinia/Italy), Copenhagen, Bergen (Norway), Hamburg, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Memmingen (Germany), Santorini and Mykonos (Greece); flights to the new destinations are already available for booking (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |