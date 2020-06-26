On Flag Day, President Iohannis urges Romanians to always be proud of national flag, history it carries

On Flag Day, President Iohannis urges Romanians to always be proud of national flag, history it carries. On Friday, June 26, Romania's National Flag Day, President Klaus Iohannis sent a message saying the flag is the symbol of the identity and national unity of Romanians. "Today, we are celebrating the National Flag Day, a symbol of our identity and national unity, to which every Romanian citizen relates. Along with the national anthem, the Romanian flag has a special significance for the independence and sovereignty of our country. This celebration is an opportunity to honour the memory of our forefathers and to pay homage to those who sacrificed themselves for the Romanian nation so that we can now enjoy the rights and freedoms of democracy. (...) Dear Romanians, I urge you to always be proud of the National Flag and the history it carries. Happy National Flag Day!," reads Iohannis's message delivered by presidential adviser Ion Oprisor to the public flag-raising ceremony, which took place in the Tricolour Square in Bucharest City. In his message, Iohannis says that the hoisting of the National Flag marked the great moments in the evolution of modern Romania. "The traditions and customs of our people, as well as the achievements and ideals of contemporary Romania, have been passed on under the folds of the Romanian tricolour. Today, we proudly look at the National Flag raised at the headquarters of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance. Romania is a relevant and predictable player, a major contributor to security in its region, a strong strategic partner of the United States that benefits from the guarantees and opportunities of belonging to the Euro-Atlantic community and that lives by its commitments to the European Union and NATO." The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan. "The National Flag is all that means homeland, freedom and sovereignty. It means sacrifice, but also hope. It marks both the past and the present, guides the future, compels to responsibility and to an unshakable determination. The National Flag contains the enthusiasm that instilled in the consciousness of Romanians the ideals of pride, love of country, the desire for unity and independence. It is the landmark of all Romanians, of the heroes of the past and of the heroes of tomorrow, of children in Romania and of Romanian communities everywhere. The tricolour has witnessed the big events in the history of the Romanian nation," said Turcan. She paid tribute to the heroes and thanked the military. "The national flag also accompanied the doctors and medical staff who this year, amid the health crisis generated by the novel coronavirus, joined colleagues in Italy, the US and the Republic of Moldova, and the seriousness and competence with which they were involved in saving lives honoured Romania. We thank them all. Respect and admiration!," said Turcan. She also said that the flag is "a pride, a symbol of the performance of ambitious and hardworking people, our binder for a better society." "It also symbolises the performance of athletes, Olympians, scientists and literati, as well as the integrity and determination of ordinary Romanians who lead Romania forward," she said. Also attending the flag raising ceremony was Bucharest Prefect Gheorghe Cojanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

