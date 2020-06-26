Government approves bill setting September 27 as date for the local elections. Election campaign, in compliance with COVID-19 protection measures



On Thursday, the government approved a bill setting the date of the local elections on September 27. “The bill establishing the date of the 2020 elections to the local public administrations, namely September 27, 2020 has been adopted,” Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, (...)