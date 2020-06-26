Coface forecasts: Are corporate balance sheets in Spain and Italy ready for the COVID-19 shock?

Coface forecasts: Are corporate balance sheets in Spain and Italy ready for the COVID-19 shock?. Although the second quarter of 2020 is shaping up to be the most challenging period of the year, there are now good reasons to think that the road to recovery will be long and arduous. Despite immediate tax deferrals, liquidity guarantees, it is likely that many firms will find themselves... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]