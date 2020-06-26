On National Flag Day, PM Orban urges Romanians to harmony, understanding, unity

On National Flag Day, PM Orban urges Romanians to harmony, understanding, unity. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told National Flag Day celebrations in Zalau on Friday that he is launching a call for harmony, understanding, unity and love for the country. "The flag represents a fundamental symbol of the Romanian nation, one that we must honour as we honour the country we live in and as we honour each of our fellow citizens. On the National Flag Day, let us remember all those who fought for freedom, for unity in the history of Romania under this flag, all those who gave their lives for this flag and for Romania; let us remember to show our respect to all those who honourably represent the flag, to all those who raised the flag of Romania on the highest masts, to all those who do their job for their country in the public positions they hold or each in their place. On Flag Day, I want to launch a call for harmony, understanding, and unity, a call for the love for the country and a call for concerted action for Romania to earn the respect and appreciation it deserves in the world. Happy National Flag Day!," said Orban. The National Flag Day was celebrated in the central part of Zalau, where the tricolour was blessed by a military priest, after which it was kissed by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Transport Lucian Bode, Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu, and the leadership of the City Hall and was raised on the mast. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Gheorghe Pietrar, Sebastian Olaru, editor: Diana Dumitru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]